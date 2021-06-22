Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor Sells 16,466 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $198,579.96.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $214,716.64.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.