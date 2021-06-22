Advisor OS LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 110,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,435 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

