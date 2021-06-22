Advisor OS LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $267.66. 9,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,970. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.78. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

