Advisor OS LLC Invests $18.55 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,554,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.20. 1,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,301. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.25 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.65.

