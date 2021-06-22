Advisor OS LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.51.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.29. 121,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.