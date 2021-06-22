Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

AEG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 75,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,537. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

