Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) Scheduled to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

