Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce sales of $13.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.16 million and the lowest is $10.13 million. Affimed reported sales of $5.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

AFMD remained flat at $$8.00 on Friday. 3,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,383. The company has a market capitalization of $786.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.74. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 292,153 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Affimed by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,372 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

