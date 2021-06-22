Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.090-4.140 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.63. 1,357,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $147.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

