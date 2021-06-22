Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $57.72 and last traded at $57.78. Approximately 7,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 694,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Specifically, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

