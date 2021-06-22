Agora (NASDAQ:API) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 1,043,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,700. Agora has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

