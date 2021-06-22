Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of -0.22.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.