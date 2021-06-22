Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $180.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

