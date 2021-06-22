Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.