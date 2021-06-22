Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after buying an additional 1,432,148 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after buying an additional 1,129,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several research firms have commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

