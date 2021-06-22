Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANCUF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $35.13 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

