Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,180 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAMF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,469,823 shares of company stock valued at $279,428,610 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Jamf stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

