Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $259,000 Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Insiders sold a total of 5,496 shares of company stock worth $100,770 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limoneira stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $324.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

