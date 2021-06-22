Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,196,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

