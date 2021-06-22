Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,100 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 41.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DHIL opened at $171.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.36. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $179.35. The company has a market cap of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

