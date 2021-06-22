Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,557 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $455.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

