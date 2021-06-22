Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Co-Diagnostics worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

CODX opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

