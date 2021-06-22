Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.22 Million Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,311 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.