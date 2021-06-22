Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,459 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.