Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Nomad Foods worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

