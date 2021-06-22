Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $173.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.95. 721,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,803. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

