Alpha Impact Tops One Day Volume of $38,939.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $748,620.36 and approximately $38,939.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00114289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,813.13 or 0.99778675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002468 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

