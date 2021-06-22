Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,428.58. 9,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,336.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

