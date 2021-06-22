Alpine Global Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHSE. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bull Horn by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 353,065 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHSE opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

