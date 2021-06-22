Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,950 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.96 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

