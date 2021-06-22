Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.