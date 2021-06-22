Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $15,439,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $13,704,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $11,420,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $11,420,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $8,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNS opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

