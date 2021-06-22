Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.07% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AACQ opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

