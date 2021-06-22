Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases 697 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.38 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.