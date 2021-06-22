Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 62,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

