Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $867.00. 3,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,255. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $849.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.