Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.40. 141,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

