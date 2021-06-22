Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.63. 107,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

