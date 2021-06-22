Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 341,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $72,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,135,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $662,536,000 after buying an additional 290,065 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.87. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

