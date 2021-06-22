Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amarin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.25. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

