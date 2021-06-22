Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $4,600.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,310.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

