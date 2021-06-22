American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,144 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 123,341 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,003 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,206 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

