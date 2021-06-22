American National Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 4,825 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

WB opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

