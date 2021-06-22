American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

