American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 269,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

