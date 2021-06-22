Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million.

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and sold 137,725 shares worth $1,393,381. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

