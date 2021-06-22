Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Hits $80.46 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00034170 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00046620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00109231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00154031 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,925.88 or 1.00503190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 7,187,293 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

