Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $2.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 million to $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $8.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.18 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 44,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.