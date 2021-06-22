Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $670,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 1,204,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $288.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.