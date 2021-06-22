Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Insperity reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,241 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,408. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.